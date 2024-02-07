Sharp Predicts 10-B.-Yen Net Loss for Fiscal 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics maker Sharp Co. has said it now expects a consolidated net loss of 10 billion yen for fiscal 2023 ending next month, predicting to log red ink for the second straight year.

In its earnings report released Tuesday, the company revised down its net balance projection from the original estimate of a 10-billion-yen profit.

In the previous fiscal year, Sharp, based in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, recorded a net loss of 260.8 billion.

Sharp said that demand for small to midsize displays for smartphones, personal computers and in-car information systems failed to recover as expected, resulting in a large drop in its revenue.

Masahiro Okitsu, executive vice president of Sharp, told an online press conference that the severe situation from the delayed market recovery will continue until March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]