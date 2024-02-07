Japan Transport Min. Union Seeks More Air Traffic Controllers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese transport ministry's labor union has demanded bigger allocations of air traffic controllers in the wake of a deadly collision between a Japan Airlines passenger jet and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport last month.

"Personnel allocations and other measures are insufficient," the labor union said in an urgent request submitted to the chief of the ministry's Civil Aviation Bureau on Tuesday.

"The workload per person keeps increasing as the number of aircraft handled by air traffic control grows," an official of the union said at a press conference.

After the Jan. 2 accident, the ministry decided to establish a new post at each of seven major airports around Japan, including Haneda, to constantly monitor runways by radar to prevent aircraft from mistakenly entering them. The ministry, however, said it would not increase the number of air traffic controllers but instead review the division of roles among existing staff.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]