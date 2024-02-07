Russia Bans Japanese Group Seeking Return of Disputed Isles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Russian government added a Japanese group campaigning for the return to Japan of northwestern Pacific islands controlled by Russia to its list of undesirable organizations on Monday.

The move bans the group from operating on Russian soil, including the disputed islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan, that were seized from Japan by the Soviet Union in the closing days of World War II.

The Russian move is an apparent warning against Japan ahead of Northern Territories Day in Japan on Wednesday. Moscow was angered by a statement adopted at a Japanese government-sponsored rally a year ago that described the islands as being illegally occupied.

The list suggests that the newly added group is possibly Hoppo Domei, an organization based in Sapporo, Hokkaido.

This is the second Japanese organization campaigning for the return of the islands that has been designated as an undesirable entity by Moscow after Chishima Renmei, a group of former residents of the islands, was added to the list last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]