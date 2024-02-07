Moriyama "May Have Signed" Policy Accord with Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese education minister Masahito Moriyama on Wednesday said that he "may have signed" a de-facto policy accord with an organization linked to the controversial religious group Unification Church.

"While I may have signed (the agreement), I don't really remember," said Moriyama at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

Moriyama's statement was made in response to a media report that he had signed off on a recommendation confirmation letter, the de-facto policy accord, prepared by the organization linked to the controversial group formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification. Signing the accord was reportedly a condition for receiving a letter of recommendation from the organization in connection with the 2021 Lower House election.

"I'm starting to vaguely recall (the occasion in which I met with people from the Unification Church side)," Moriyama said.

Saying that the topic of the policy accord "may have suddenly popped up" and he "may have been asked" to sign the agreement at a gathering where he was invited to attend by a local elector, Moriyama added, "I may have signed (the agreement) without looking over it properly."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]