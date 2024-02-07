Toyota to Spend More in Kentucky to Make EVs

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday that it will spend an additional 1.3 billion dollars at a plant in Kentucky where the Japanese automaker plans to build an all-new electric SUV.

The move will bring Toyota's total investment in the plant, one of the automaker's largest in the world, to nearly 10 billion dollars.

The additional investment will add a battery pack assembly line to the plant, with batteries supplied by a Toyota factory now under construction in North Carolina.

The Kentucky plant is scheduled to start building the SUV in 2025, making it Toyota's first electric vehicle factory in North America.

