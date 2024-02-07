Tokyo Protests Moscow's Designation of Group over Disputed Isles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan has lodged a protest with Russia over its addition of a Japanese group seeking the return to Japan of Russian-controlled northwestern Pacific islands to its list of undesirable organizations, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday.

The addition is "extremely unilateral and unacceptable," Hayashi told a news conference, noting that the Japanese government has urged the Russian side through diplomatic channels to remove the Japanese group from the list. Russia bans entities on the list from operating on Russian soil, including the disputed islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan.

"This matter should not have a negative impact on the activities of people involved in the movement to demand the return of the Northern Territories," Hayashi said, pledging that the government will continue to respond to the issue appropriately.

