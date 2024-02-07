Japan LDP Gives Bigwig Nikai 1 B. Yen over 2 Years: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Toshihiro Nikai, former secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, received 1,069.3 million yen in political activity expenses from the party in 2020 and 2021, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday.

Nikai is said to have received a total of about 5 billion yen in political activity expenses over some five years he served in that post. Kishida, the LDP's president, said that 630.2 million yen went to Nikai in 2020 and 439.1 million yen in 2021.

Kishida was responding to a question from Yuichi Goto of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

"The money has been spent appropriately in accordance with law," Kishida said.

Goto demanded that Nikai appear before the all-important chamber's Deliberative Council on Political Ethics.

