Nissan Union to Seek Record 18,000-Yen Pay Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--The labor union at Nissan Motor Co. said Wednesday that it will demand a record monthly pay increase of 18,000 yen per employee in the 2024 "shunto" spring wage negotiations amid higher prices.

The union will make its most ambitious request since fiscal 2005, when the Japanese automaker introduced the current pay system.

The amount, 6,000 yen more than the previous year's request, translates into a pay increase of over 5 pct.

In the 2024 shunto, the union will call for special allocations to protect the livelihoods of union members, regardless of performance or ability, in light of the soaring prices.

The union will also demand annual bonuses of 5.8 months' salary, up by 0.3 month from last year's demand.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]