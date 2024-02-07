ChocoZAP Unmanned Gyms to Open by Expressways in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Gym operator Rizap Group Inc. and Central Nippon Expressway Co., or Nexco Central, said Wednesday that Rizap's unmanned 24-hour gym chocoZAP will open at rest stops on expressways in Japan.

The first expressway chocoZAP gym will open around May in Nihondaira Parking Area in the central Japan city of Shizuoka on the inbound lanes of the Tomei Expressway, which connects Tokyo and the greater Nagoya area.

Through such gyms, Rizap and Nexco Central hope to add opportunities for drivers to feel refreshed, as well as help truck drivers improve their health amid calls for an improvement in their work environment.

The gyms will have exercise equipment, massage chairs and areas to practice golf swings.

The facilities will be available for use by chocoZAP gym members, who pay 3,278 yen a month. Nonmembers will also be allowed to use them for a fee of 880 yen per visit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]