Japan Basic Industry Unions to Seek Min. 12,000-Yen Pay-Scale Hikes

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Federation of Basic Industry Workers' Unions decided Wednesday a policy of demanding pay-scale hikes of at least 12,000 yen per month in this "shunto" spring wage negotiations in view of price spikes since last year.

The organization comprising unions with some 270,000 member workers in the steel, shipbuilding, heavy machinery and other basic industries adopted the policy at its central committee meeting.

"It's the right time to achieve a shift to a domestic demand-led economy with a virtuous circle through wage growth outpacing inflation," said Masao Tsumura, head of the committee.

Major member unions will submit their requests in line with the policy to respective managements on Friday.

Unions at leading steelmakers, such as Nippon Steel Corp., will each demand a monthly pay-scale increase of 30,000 yen, the most ambitious request since 1975, in a move to correct wage gaps with other industries.

