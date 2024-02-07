No Change to U.S. Steel Buyout Plan: Nippon Steel Veep

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. Executive Vice President Takahiro Mori said Wednesday that there are no changes to the Japanese steelmaker's plan to acquire United States Steel Corp. by September.

Nippon Steel has already started talks with the United Steelworkers labor union over the plan to make U.S. Steel a wholly owned subsidiary, Mori said at a press briefing on the company's consolidated earnings report for April-December 2023.

"I think it's possible to find common ground," he said, confident that the acquisition will be successful.

Nippon Steel announced the purchase of U.S. Steel last December, but the United Steelworkers later announced its opposition to the move. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is likely to be nominated as the Republican Party candidate in the presidential election this November, has indicated that he would block the buyout.

U.S. President Joe Biden is seen backing the United Steelworkers on the issue, raising uncertainty about the outlook for the acquisition deal.

