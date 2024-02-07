Japan Govt's Security Clearance Bill to Include Penalty

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's bill to establish a security clearance system to certify people who are allowed to handle important information on economic security will include imprisonment of up to five years as a penalty for those who leak such key information, it was learned Wednesday.

An outline of the planned bill was approved at a meeting on the day of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters for the promotion of economic security. The government plans to submit the bill during the ongoing ordinary session of the Diet.

The new security clearance system will complement a similar system for information requiring higher confidentiality in the fields of defense, diplomacy, counterintelligence and counterterrorism that was introduced by the designated secrets law, which took effect in 2014.

Under the existing law, offenders can face harsher punishment, a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

According to the outline, the bill will call for defining important economic bases, such as supply chains for semiconductors and other products essential to people's daily lives, and designating important economic security information that especially needs to be kept secret, among information on relevant technologies, defenses against cyberattacks, and other things.

