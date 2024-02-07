Akamatsu, Architect of Japan Equal Employment Law, Dies at 94

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Former education minister Ryoko Akamatsu, who played a key role in the enactment of Japan’s equal employment opportunity law, has died at 94.

Her death was announced Wednesday by the Japan Committee for UNICEF, of which she served as chairwoman.

Akamatsu helped create the law to ensure gender equality in employment during her years as an official at the former Labor Ministry. She later served as education minister under prime ministers Morihiro Hosokawa and Tsutomu Hata in the 1990s.

The native of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, joined the ministry, currently the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, in 1953. She served in positions such as head of a prefectural labor standards office and ambassador to the United Nations.

At the former Labor Ministry, Akamatsu played a central role in the enactment of the equal employment opportunity law, from its drafting to its parliamentary passage in 1985.

