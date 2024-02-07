Japan, Jamaica Agree to Cooperate on Climate Change

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Jamaican counterpart, Kamina Johnson Smith, agreed Wednesday to cooperate in the fight against climate change and strengthen ties between their countries.

After their meeting in Tokyo, the ministers signed and exchanged documents on grant aid to provide Jamaica with a marine research vessel.

"We will help (Jamaica) assess the impact of climate change and conduct sustainable resources management and fisheries development," Kamikawa said.

Jamaica is a leading member of the Caribbean Community, or CARICOM.

