Tokyo Governor, Taiwanese Leaders Confirm Stronger Exchanges

Taipei/Beijing, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Taiwanese leaders Wednesday agreed to strengthen exchanges and cooperation, the Taiwanese presidential office said.

During her trip to Taiwan, Koike met with President Tsai Ing-wen and President-elect Lai Ching-te, currently vice president.

Koike is visiting Taiwan for the first time since she took office as governor of the Japanese capital in 2016.

In the meeting with Tsai, Koike confirmed the importance of cooperation between Japan and Taiwan in the areas of disaster reduction and digital technology. She called for stronger exchanges and cooperation.

Tsai expressed hope that Taiwan will have more opportunities for exchanges and cooperation with Japan so that their relations will develop further.

