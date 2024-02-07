Japan Govt Presents Draft Plan for Ride-Sharing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s transport ministry Wednesday presented a draft plan for ride-sharing services that will start after the country partially lifts its ban on such services in April.

Ride-sharing service providers will be required to determine in advance the departure and arrival times and fares before picking up passengers, the plan said.

The payment method will be limited to cashless transactions in principle, according to the plan, shown to a subgroup of the Council for Transport Policy, which advises the transport minister.

In ride-sharing services, drivers use their personal vehicles to give customers paid rides.

In December last year, the government decided to approve ride-sharing services if they are run by taxi companies for limited hours and in limited areas. The partial lifting of the ban was decided at a meeting on digital administrative and fiscal reform, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

