Special Fraud Cases in Japan Hit 15-Year High in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--The number of special fraud cases recognized by Japanese police in 2023 grew 8.3 pct from the previous year to 19,033, the highest level in 15 years, provisional data from the National Police Agency showed Thursday.

The number of special fraud cases in Japan has been on the rise since 2011 following years of declines after peaking at 25,667 in 2004.

The amount of money stolen in special fraud cases jumped 19 pct to 44.12 billion yen in 2023 from the previous year, topping 40 billion yen for the first time in seven years.

Of the total, the number of billing fraud cases surged 75.8 pct to 5,136. Some 40 pct of them involved perpetrators displaying a false virus warning on victims' computer screens and demanding money in return for support services to fix an infected computer.

The police attributed the rise in the number of tech support service fraud cases to efficiency on the part of the perpetrators as there is no need for them to call a large number of people. As many fraud groups are based overseas, it is difficult for Japanese police to take actions against them.

