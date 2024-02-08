Over 70 Pct Think Japan Is Less Safe than Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Over 70 pct of people in Japan think that the country's security situation got worse in the last 10 years, a survey by the National Police Agency showed.

The share of respondents who think so rose to 71.9 pct in the October survey, an increase of 4.8 percentage points from a year earlier. Many respondents who think that the country is less safe cited increased fraud and robbery cases.

The share of respondents who think that Japan is safe fell 3.9 points to 64.7 pct.

The online survey targeted people aged 15 and over and received responses from 5,000 people.

