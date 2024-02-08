Crimes in Japan Rise for 2nd Straight Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--The number of criminal offenses recognized by police in Japan in 2023 jumped 17 pct from the previous year to 703,351, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

In 2022, the figure marked the first rise in 20 years due chiefly to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Referring to the second straight year of increase in crimes, an NPA official said that it would be premature to conclude that the security situation in the country has deteriorated.

In 2023, the number of serious crimes, including murder and sexual assault cases, surged 29.8 pct to 12,372, and that of robberies grew 18.6 pct to 1,361.

The number of forcible intercourse cases rose 63.8 pct to 2,711, following a Penal Code revision in July.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]