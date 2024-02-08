Japan Extra Fees to Raise 600 B. Yen for Children in FY '26

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Children and Families Agency on Thursday unveiled a plan to raise 600 billion yen in fiscal 2026 for measures to tackle the country's declining birthrate through envisaged extra health insurance fees.

The amount will increase to 800 billion yen in fiscal 2027 and 1 trillion yen in fiscal 2028, according to draft legislation approved at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The government hopes to approve the legislation at a cabinet meeting Feb. 16 and submit it to the current parliamentary session.

The fees, to be collected on top of the existing public medical insurance premiums from fiscal 2026, will be slightly less than 500 yen a month per person in fiscal 2028.

In the draft legislation, the agency included programs to expand child allowances as announced in the government's strategy for the future of children, aimed at shoring up the declining birthrate.

