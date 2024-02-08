Masamitsu Sakurai, Ex-Head of Ricoh, Keizai Doyukai, Dies at 82

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Masamitsu Sakurai, former president of major Japanese precision equipment maker Ricoh Co., who also served as chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, died of acute bronchopneumonia on Jan. 24. He was 82.

Born in Tokyo in 1942, Sakurai entered Ricoh in 1966.

He served as the first president of a British subsidiary, Ricoh's first production base in Europe, and became the Japanese company's first engineer-turned-president in 1996.

Under Sakurai, Ricoh expanded its business by actively operating abroad.

When Sakurai was Keizai Doyukai chairman for four years from April 2007, he focused on tackling the declining birthrate and aging population, environmental issues, and improving corporate competitiveness amid the economic globalization.

