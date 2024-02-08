4-Year Prison Term Sought for Ex-Japan Lawmaker GaaSyy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors Thursday demanded a four-year prison sentence for former lawmaker GaaSyy, charged with intimidating celebrities repeatedly in online videos.

At a hearing in Tokyo District Court, the prosecutors said that GaaSyy’s intimidation “symbolizes the problem of online defamation and is extremely malicious,” while the defense sought a suspended sentence. A ruling is set to be handed down March 14.

GaaSyy, 52, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, is accused of repeatedly making threats against actor Go Ayano, 42, and others on videos posted online. The former member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan’s parliament, is charged with violating the physical violence punishment law.

“I have been slandered for something that is not true, and its effects, such as the termination of advertising contracts, will continue,” Ayano said in a statement read out by the prosecution. “I demand a strict punishment.”

The habitual nature of GaaSyy’s intimidation is clear, prosecutors said, adding that he repeatedly made threats by releasing videos attacking people he disapproved of.

