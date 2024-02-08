SoftBank Group Suffers Net Loss for 2nd Year in April-Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. said Thursday that it suffered a consolidated net loss of 458.7 billion yen in April-December 2023, bleeding red ink for the second year in a row.

SoftBank Group's investment business as a whole logged 538.9 billion yen in losses for the nine-month period.

The Japanese technology investment group has been investing in startups both in and out of Japan, partly through its SoftBank Vision Fund. As its business performance is affected by factors such as the stock value of its investment destinations, SoftBank Group had been hit by global stock market falls.

SoftBank Group posted a loss of 583.4 billion yen from its own investments, while SoftBank Vision Fund logged a loss of 52 billion yen.

The group had abstained from making new investments and instead focused on increasing its cash reserves.

