Chinese Websites Pose as Japanese, Other News Outlets: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese company is operating news websites posing as local media outlets in some 30 countries, including Japan, and disseminating information in favor of China, a report by a Canadian research institute has revealed.

The Shenzhen, China-based public relations company started operating such websites around spring 2020, according to the report published by the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto on Wednesday.

The report said that at least 123 such websites have been found in Europe, Asia, Latin America and elsewhere, with 15 of them targeting Japan, including the website called "Fujiyama Times."

These websites reprint news releases from local media in each country, but also contain news that is consistent with Chinese government claims, according to the report.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]