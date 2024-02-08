Nitori Ordered to Take Action on Rice Cooker Mislabeling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency said Thursday that it has ordered furniture and daily goods retailer Nitori Co. and three other companies to take action to prevent recurrences of mislabeling regarding a rice cooker.

The companies claimed that the product enables users to reduce carbohydrates in rice, which the agency deemed to be in violation of the law against misleading representations.

The consumer watchdog said that the four companies--Nitori, Areti Inc., Risou Japan Inc. and Ainx Co.--said on their websites and elsewhere that the rice cooker can cut carbohydrate content in rice by 33 pct to 59 pct through a method that separates starch during cooking. It was advertised as if carbohydrates could be reduced with the same quality of cooked rice as normal rice cooking.

The agency called on the companies to submit supporting evidence. Their test results showed that rice cooked with the product in question contained about the same amount of water as rice porridge. The agency determined that there is no reasonable basis for their claim.

The Consumer Affairs Agency issued similar orders to four different companies last October over sales of purported low-carb rice cookers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]