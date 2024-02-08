Ample Info Suggests Big Wage Hikes in '24 Shunto: BOJ Uchida

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan has gathered ample information suggesting that wage hikes to be agreed in the 2024 "shunto" spring wage negotiations will be even bigger than last year, Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said Thursday.

At a press conference in the western city of Nara, Uchida said that the shunto talks are "a key factor" in deciding whether the BOJ will end its negative interest rate policy.

Once the central bank becomes sure of reaching its 2 pct inflation target, it will consider what to do with its current monetary policy framework, Uchida said. The framework features what the bank calls the yield curve control, which puts the short-term policy rate at minus 0.1 pct and caps long-term interest rates at 1.0 pct.

Uchida denied that the central bank will abruptly pull the plug on Japanese government bond purchases, conducted to keep the long-term rates at very low levels.

He reiterated that the BOJ will continue buying JGBs to some extent even after abolishing the yield curve control, in order to suppress any sharp rises in long-term rates.

