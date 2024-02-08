McDonald's Japan Logs Record Profits for 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan) Ltd. on Thursday posted record consolidated operating and net profits for 2023 as average customer spending improved following price hikes.

The company's net profit for the year through December last year rose 26.2 pct to 25.1 billion yen, and operating profit grew 20.9 pct to 40.8 billion yen. The company expects profit growth also for 2024.

Group sales in 2023 climbed 8.4 pct to 381.9 billion yen, with per-customer spending up 8.5 pct on a same-store basis mainly thanks to price hikes carried out in January that year.

The company's profitability was boosted by its efforts to streamline its ingredient procurement and distribution systems.

It aims to boost its earnings further this year by increasing customer satisfaction through the use of its smartphone app.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]