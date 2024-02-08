Kansai Electric to Build Spent Nuke Fuel Storage Units Around 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. said Thursday that it plans to complete a total of five temporary storage facilities for spent nuclear fuel at its three nuclear power plants, all located in Fukui Prefecture, by around 2030.

Kansai Electric the same day sought approval for the plan from the Fukui prefectural government and the municipalities hosting the nuclear plants.

The planned facilities are designed to temporarily store up to about 700 tons of spent nuclear fuel in special containers on the ground before the spent fuel is shipped out of Fukui, as requested by the prefecture.

"We will respond after closely examining the plan," said Yuichiro Sakamoto, head of the prefecture's disaster prevention and safety department.

"We will do what we should one by one," Kansai Electric President Nozomu Mori told reporters in the western Japan city of Kyoto.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]