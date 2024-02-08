Japan's Dai-Ichi Life, Pasona Agree on Benefit One Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese insurance business Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. said Thursday that it has agreed on the acquisition of employee welfare service provider Benefit One Inc. with the company's parent, Pasona Group Inc.

Dai-ichi Life will launch a tender offer Friday in a deal totaling 292 billion yen.

The insurer was in a bidding battle for the Pasona unit with medical information website operator M3 Inc., which had started a tender offer of its own.

Dai-ichi Life's tender offer is set to run through March 11, with the new acquisition price set at 2,173 yen per share, up 50 yen from its previous proposal.

All acquisition procedures are expected to be completed by May. Benefit One will be taken private.

