Honda April-Dec. Operating Profit Tops 1 T. Yen for 1st Time

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s group operating profit in April-December last year surged 46.7 pct from a year before to 1,076.3 billion yen, topping 1 trillion yen for the first time for the nine-month period.

Another Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. reaped a group net profit of 325.3 billion yen in the same period, up 2.8-fold.

Both companies announced their business results for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 on Thursday. They got a boost from sales growth in North America and price hikes for their models.

Honda revised up its full-year earnings projections, as its four-wheel vehicle operations, which had been struggling, staged a recovery on waning semiconductor shortages, North American sales growth and raw materials price stabilization.

Honda Executive Officer Eiji Fujimura told an online briefing that in China, the company will go ahead with adjustments of its excessive production of 500,000 units per year carefully in cooperation with local partners.

