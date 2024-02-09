Japan Steelmaker Unions File Pay Hike Demands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Labor unions at major Japanese steelmakers submitted their pay increase requests to the management side on Friday, marking the full-fledged start of the country's "shunto" spring wage negotiations this year.

In this year's shunto talks, labor and management sides unprecedentedly share a goal, seeking to achieve wage growth that outpaces inflation in a bid to pull Japan fully out of deflation. Many major companies will give their responses to unions' wage hike demands on March 13.

The labor union of Nippon Steel Corp. demanded a monthly pay-scale increase of 30,000 yen, the highest level in 49 years. The labor unions of JFE Steel Corp. and Kobe Steel Ltd. are also seeking a monthly pay-scale hike of 30,000 yen.

They are demanding a pay increase equivalent to as high as 10 pct of base salary. The labor unions of major steelmakers hold wage talks every two years, leaving their pay increases unable to keep pace with soaring prices.

Naomichi Kono, head of the Federation of Nippon Steel Workers' Unions, told management that "continuous wage increases that outpace inflation are need to ensure sustainable economic growth."

