Japan Details New Scheme to Train Foreign Workers

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted plans on Friday to abolish the existing technical intern program for foreign nationals and create a new scheme to train foreign workers as part of efforts to address labor shortages in the country.

The new scheme is designed to help foreigners achieve certain skill levels in three years so that they can work in the country for a long time.

The government plans to submit legislation to introduce the new scheme to the ongoing parliamentary session.

The new scheme is aimed at helping foreigners acquire the type 1 residency status, granted to foreign workers with certain skill levels, to allow them to work in Japan for up to five years.

If they gain the type 2 status for highly skilled foreign workers, they will be allowed to effectively live in Japan permanently and bring family members to the country.

