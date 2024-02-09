NTT West Given Administrative Guidance over Customer Info Leak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's communications ministry on Friday issued administrative guidance to Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corp. over a leak of customer information by a former temporary worker dispatched to an NTT West unit.

The ministry said that the Japanese telecommunications company had failed to appropriately oversee how customer data were handled at its outsourcing contractors.

NTT West should take effective measures such as revising its contracts with such firms, the ministry said.

The ministry confirmed that around 1.2 million sets of personal information, including names, addresses and phone numbers, were leaked.

"We ask that (the information leak) is seen as an issue of the governance system of the NTT group as a whole, and that (the NTT side) takes preventative measures to ensure that it will not betray people's trust," communications minister Takeaki Matsumoto told a press conference on Friday.

