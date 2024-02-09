Japan's Imperial Family Meets Kenyan Presidential Couple

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako met with Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday.

The Emperor and Empress hosted a luncheon for the presidential couple, which was also attended by Crown Prince Akishino, and Princess Aiko, the only child of the Emperor and Empress.

This is the first time Princess Aiko has attended a luncheon event for foreign guests at the palace.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor expressed his gratitude for the Kenyan president's message of sympathy following the massive earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Jan. 1.

Meanwhile, the Emperor expressed his sympathy to the people of Kenya for the droughts and floods in the African country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]