Japan Newspaper Group Seeks Copyright Protection from AI

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese newspaper industry group asked the government Friday to swiftly consider a law revision to fully protect their news articles from use in artificial intelligence development.

The Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association submitted an opinion to the Cultural Affairs Agency that a government panel subcommittee's draft view on copyright protection from generative AI is good to some extent but not enough for full copyright protection for their news content.

"The current legal interpretation is not enough to protect the rights related to the content," the opinion read.

Over the development of generative AI tools, the copyright law allows copyrighted works to be used for AI learning without permission in principle, unless copyright owners' interests are infringed unreasonably.

"News content is valuable intellectual property created with a great deal of effort and cost," the association said, adding that free-riding by AI developers is "unacceptable."

