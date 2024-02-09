Komeito OKs Draft Fighter Development Treaty with Britain, Italy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the ruling coalition partner of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, on Friday approved a draft treaty for the joint development of a next-generation fighter jet by Japan, Britain and Italy.

The government will submit the draft to the current session of the Diet, the country's parliament, later this month.

The draft, related to the establishment of a planned international body for the joint development, had already been approved by the LDP.

Komeito is cautious about the idea of transferring defense equipment developed jointly with other countries to third countries, but it approved the draft, saying it does not presuppose exports.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]