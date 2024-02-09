ANA’s New Brand for International Flights Begins Service

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--ANA Holdings Inc.'s new brand for medium-haul international flights began service on Friday, in hopes of attracting more foreign visitors to Japan.

The Air Japan brand is positioned between full-service carrier All Nippon Airways and budget airline Peach Aviation within the ANA group.

Under the new brand, six round-trip flights per week will be initially operated between Narita International Airport near Tokyo and Bangkok, using 324-seat Boeing 787-8.

Adult one-way tickets start at 15,500 yen to compete with low-cost carriers. In-flight meals are available for an additional fee.

About 70 pct of passengers on Air Japan flights are expected to be foreign visitors to Japan. Flights to Seoul and Singapore will also be launched under the brand.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]