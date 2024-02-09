Toyota to Resume Production at 3 Plants in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. will resume production on four lines at three group vehicle factories in Japan that have been suspended due to engine test cheating by a group company, a Toyota official said Friday.

Production will restart on Tuesday on two lines at Toyota Auto Body Co.'s Yoshiwara plant and one line each at the company’s Fujimatsu plant and Gifu Auto Body Co.'s headquarters plant, all in central Japan.

The move comes after Toyota obtained approval for the resumption of shipments from authorities in some of the foreign countries to which the group exports vehicles.

Another line at the Gifu Auto Body plant and a line at Toyota Auto Body’s Inabe plant, also in central Japan, will remain suspended at least until Feb. 16, when a decision will be made on whether the two lines will be resumed on or after Feb. 19.

On Jan. 29, Toyota halted shipments of models fitted with three types of engines for which Toyota Industries Corp. was found to have conducted fraudulent performance tests.

