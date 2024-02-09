Japan to Provide 45 B. Yen for Advanced Chip Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry said Friday that it will provide up to 45 billion yen mainly to support the development of cutting-edge semiconductor technologies used in artificial intelligence systems.

A research institute established by the public, private and academic sectors in December 2022 will be tasked with the development of the technologies. The results of the research will be used in the mass production of chips at Rapidus Corp.'s planned factory in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan.

The Leading-Edge Semiconductor Technology Center, or LSTC, set up by Rapidus, the University of Tokyo, the industry ministry-affiliated National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and others, will conduct research for five years to 2029.

Rapidus, a joint venture among major Japanese corporations, aims to produce next-generation chips with a circuit line width of 2 nanometers in Japan by 2027.

Of the planned aid, up to 28 billion yen will go to the development of technology to design next-generation chips for AI purposes, and up to 17 billion yen to the development of chipmaking technology more advanced than for 2-nanometer chips.

