Kioxia Swings to Record Operating Loss in April-Dec.

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese semiconductor maker Kioxia Holdings Corp. said Friday that it swung to a record operating loss in the April-December period due to falling sales of memory chips for use in smartphones and personal computers.

Kioxia, formerly Toshiba Memory, posted a consolidated net loss of 296.6 billion for the nine months, compared with a profit of 72.4 billion yen in the same period a year before.

The company saw its net loss swell to a record 254 billion yen from 7.2 billion yen. Revenue dropped 27.2 pct to 754.5 billion yen.

Kioxia's slump weighs on the efforts of Toshiba Corp., which owns about 40 pct of the chipmaker, to turn itself around under support from investment firm Japan Industrial Partners Inc.

