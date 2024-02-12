JAXA to Give 2nd Shot at H3 Rocket Launch Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, plans to launch the second unit of its H3 new liquid fuel rocket Thursday after failing in the launch of the first unit in March 2023.

JAXA finished its preparations for the second H3 launch in less than a year, working out measures to prevent any such failure through investigations into the cause of the incident mainly with partner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

In last year's launch, the second-stage engine of the first unit failed to ignite due to an electrical problem. The Earth observation satellite Daichi-3, which was on board, was also lost.

"We've been working hard to make up for the failure. We definitely want to achieve success," said Masashi Okada, project manager in charge of the development.

The investigations, which began immediately after the launch failure, were an "all-out war" in which staff at departments not directly related to the H3 rocket and former employees were also mobilized, JAXA officials said.

