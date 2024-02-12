Daihatsu Resumes Production of 2 Models at Kyoto Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Oyamazaki, Kyoto Pref., Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. resumed production of two commercial vehicle models at its Kyoto plant in western Japan on Monday.

This marked the first resumption of Daihatsu's domestic vehicle production, which had been halted entirely for nearly two months due to its fraudulent vehicle tests.

Daihatsu, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp., hopes to restart production gradually for models whose safety has been confirmed by the transport ministry.

However, it is uncertain when the company's domestic vehicle production will be resumed entirely because the ministry's safety verification work is going on.

Arriving at the Kyoto plant in Oyamazaki, Kyoto Prefecture, on Monday morning, a 44-year-old manufacturing department employee said, "I'm a bit uneasy, but I want to make better products than before."

