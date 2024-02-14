Ukrainian Brand Shares Love of Chocolate with People in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Lviv, Ukraine, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--A Ukrainian chocolate brand is offering its products in Japan for gift exchanges on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, and White Day, March 14, in hopes to share its love of chocolate with the people of Japan.

While Ukraine is nicknamed "the breadbasket of Europe" for being a major agricultural nation, chocolate is one of the lesser known local gems of the Eastern European nation.

Chocolate was introduced to the western Ukraine city of Lviv, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in the early 19th century. In the heart of the city, Rynok Square is now filled with privately-run chocolate shops and cafes. Among them is the main store of one of Ukraine's most popular chocolate brands, Lviv Handmade Chocolate.

Nataliya Dubova, co-founder of Lviv Handmade Chocolate, was deeply impressed by the chocolates an acquaintance gave her as a souvenir from the Netherlands and began to study chocolate on her own.

In 2009, Dubova rented a space in a cafe to sell her chocolates, which flew off the shelves. She then opened a store later that year.

