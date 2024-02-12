Japan, Pacific Isles Confirm Security, Climate Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Pacific island countries and regions confirmed cooperation in the areas of security and climate change in their ministerial talks in Suva, Fiji's capital, on Monday.

At the ministerial session of the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting, a regional forum, participants including Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa also agreed on the importance of the rule of law amid China's increasingly hegemonic behavior.

Kamikawa emphasized the importance of maintaining and strengthening the rules-based international order at a joint news conference.

She added that participants in the ministerial session confirmed their strong opposition to any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or coercion.

The participants also exchanged views on measures to address problems caused by climate change, such as rising sea levels faced by Pacific islands, and on cooperation in the fields of economy and security.

