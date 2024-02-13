Japan Govt to Certify High-Quality Recycling Companies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry plans to establish a system to certify recycling companies that actively seek collaboration with manufacturers and make efforts for decarbonization, it has been learned.

The move is aimed at creating a virtuous cycle in which materials collected from industrial waste, such as plastic and metals, are recycled and sold to manufacturers.

The ministry also hopes to help sharply reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emitted during the recovery of recyclable materials and manufacturing processes.

It plans to submit a bill to create the certification system to the ongoing regular session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, informed sources said.

As an example of cooperation between manufacturers and recycling businesses, beverage makers produce new plastic bottles using resin recycled from used bottles. However, such cooperation is not progressing. This is because most of the recycling companies in the country are small, and manufacturers find it difficult to assess their recycling technologies.

