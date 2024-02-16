Japan Govt Bodies Finally Moving Away from Floppy Disks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese central government ministries and agencies are finally bidding farewell to rules obliging the use of floppy disks and CD-ROMs in administrative procedures.

The data storage media of the past are expected to go out of use at central government bodies long after floppy disks became largely obsolete in private-sector companies.

More and more government bodies have taken steps to stop using the outdated storage media, hoping to improve administrative efficiency by accelerating the shift to online procedures.

According to the Digital Agency, tasked with the central government's digital regulatory reforms, 2,095 clauses existed in central government laws and ordinances stipulating what recording devices need to be used in administrative procedures, such as document submission.

Japan aimed to abolish by the end of last year 1,034 clauses in need of revision.

