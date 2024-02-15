Brewery Damaged by 2011 Disaster Helps Noto Quake-Hit Peer

Newsfrom Japan

Noto, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--A sake brewery in northeastern Japan that recovered from the March 2011 massive disaster lent a helping hand to a peer severely damaged by the powerful Noto Peninsula earthquake at the start of 2024.

Niizawa Brewery Co., based in the city of Osaki, Miyagi Prefecture, made sake from "moromi" raw unrefined sake of Kazuma Sake Brewery Co. in the town of Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, which was hit hard by the Jan. 1 quake. The moromi survived the 7.6-magnitude earthquake.

The Miyagi brewery, which sustained damage from the March 11, 2011, earthquake, wanted to help long-established Kazuma Sake Brewery make a start for reconstruction.

The New Year's Day quake cracked walls at a storage facility of Kazuma Sake Brewery, and muddy water from tsunami triggered by the temblor made its way into its brewing facility, where the moromi was kept.

The catastrophe struck when the brewery's sake-making process was about to go into full swing, and a water outage caused by the disaster halted the work.

