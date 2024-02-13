Toyota Restarts Production at 3 Factories

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. resumed on Tuesday operations of four production lines at three factories that had been halted due to Toyota Industries Corp.'s cheating on engine performance tests.

Regulators in some importing countries have approved the restart of shipping from the Yoshiwara plant in Aichi Prefecture and the other two, Toyota officials said.

However, one assembly line at Toyota Auto Body Co.'s Inabe Plant in Mie Prefecture and another at Gifu Auto Body Co.'s head plant in Gifu Prefecture will remain halted at least until Friday.

In the wake of the revelation of the certification test fraud involving three engines at its group firm, Toyota has refrained from shipping in Japan vehicles using the engines since Jan. 29.

