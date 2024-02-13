Pigs for Organ Transplant Created for 1st Time in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese biotechnology startup PorMedTec Co. said Tuesday it has successfully created pigs for organ transplant into humans for the first time in Japan.

The Meiji University-driven firm used cells of pigs developed for xenotransplantation by U.S. startup eGenesis it imported in September last year. To suppress immune responses, the cell's 10 genes were re-engineered.

Three genetically modified clone pigs were born on Sunday, PorMedTec said.

Genetically modified pig organs have been under the spotlight in recent years in Japan and abroad amid shortages of human organs for transplantation.

PorMedTec plans to supply the pigs to domestic medical institutions for clinical study, it said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]