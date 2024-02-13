85 LDP Members Submit Inappropriate Political Fund Reports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--A total of 85 members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have inappropriately treated income from fundraising parties in their political funds reports, an LDP questionnaire survey showed Tuesday.

Covering all 374 lawmakers of the party plus 10 electoral district chiefs, the survey found that 85 respondents failed to list or misstated kickbacks from fundraising party ticket sales, or part of such sales, in their political fund reports.

With the survey results, presented to a board meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, the opposition camp intends to have intensive discussions on the political finance misconduct involving LDP factions the following day.

Earlier on Tuesday, Diet affairs chiefs from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People requested the LDP's Kazunori Tanaka, who heads the Lower House's Deliberative Council on Political Ethics, to hold a council meeting to question key members of an LDP faction previously led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and another faction headed by former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai.

Jun Azumi, the CDP's Diet affairs chief, told his LDP counterpart, Yasukazu Hamada, that unless the LDP accepts the request, the opposition parties may not agree to hold a public hearing that should precede the Diet's voting on the fiscal 2024 budget.

